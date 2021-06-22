Leveraging technology will ensure stronger future for public service

Margaret Kobia

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia (center), European Union representatives, Femnet officials and other stakeholders launch ‘A Strengthened Women’s Network for Greater Impact’ partnership project in 2019.

Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

By  Charity Kisotu

Vice-chairperson

Public Service Commission

  • The primary objective of innovation in the public service is to ensure that vital services are provided to the people in a more timely and efficient manner.
  • The public service must continuously redouble its efforts to achieve the vision of being a citizen-centric public service.

The annual United Nations Public Service Day and the Africa Public Service Day being marked today focus on public service. This year’s theme is around innovating for a new era and leveraging technology for the future.

