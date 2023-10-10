Let us leave no girl behind

On the 11th anniversary of this special day dedicated to acknowledging girls’ rights and recognising their unique challenges, it is crucial to reflect on and celebrate the strides in realising these rights.

Simultaneously, it is imperative to identify the setbacks suffered over the years and strategise a sustainable path to the comprehensive enjoyment of girls’ rights.

The 1995 World Conference on Women witnessed the unanimous adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which explicitly advocates girls’ rights. This year’s thematic focus is “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership and Wellbeing”, underscoring the importance of girls’ empowerment.

In Kenya, girls, particularly in marginalised communities, continue to grapple with multiple barriers to their progress. Patriarchy and power dynamics create an uneven playing field, providing boys with a comparative advantage.

Teenage pregnancy

Challenges — such as lack of access to menstrual products; female genital mutilation (FGM); child marriage; teenage pregnancy without proper maternal care; lack of adequate information, especially on reproductive rights; and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) — persist.

While the challenges are significant, there is a glimmer of progress.

The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey reported a decline in teenage pregnancy and FGM cases. It linked poverty and lack of education to high rates of adolescent pregnancy, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping young girls’ future. The teenage pregnancy rate in Kenya stands at 18 per cent, with FGM being highest among girls with no education (56.3 per cent).

The government’s commitment in 2017 to provide free sanitary towels to schoolgirls through the Basic Education (Amendment) Act is yet to be fully implemented. Millions of girls still miss school every month due to period-related challenges.

Inclusion of girls

In 2004, Kenya abolished the 14 per cent VAT on period products but a study on Menstrual Hygiene Day revealed that 65 per cent of women and girls in Kenya still can’t afford sanitary pads. That shows the tax cut did not lead to increased affordability, perpetuating period poverty and denying girls a menstrual cycle free from shame and stigma.

Disturbingly, 23 per cent of Kenyan girls are married by their 18th birthday and four per cent before they turn15. Yet, the Marriage Act, 2014 sets the age of marriage at 18. In their formative years, young girls should receive the relevant support to ensure they are well equipped with knowledge and information to make informed decisions and choices. Inclusion of girls in decision-making spaces and policy discussions that directly impact them is paramount.

Kenya must move beyond policy promises and reaffirmation of commitments, taking tangible steps to protect girls’ rights and unlock their full potential.

Targeted and evidence-based investment in key areas — including education, health and combating harmful practices — needs to be prioritised. Justice and inclusion for girls should be at the forefront of efforts, aligning with the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring that no girl is left behind in the pursuit of progress.