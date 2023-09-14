Why we must keep religion out of sex-ed

The government has adopted an unwavering stance regarding Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), loudly voicing its lack of support for this crucial aspect of education. Various leaders have invoked religion and the safeguarding of culture as justifications for banning CSE, suggesting that these arguments may be a mere facade concealing potentially more sinister motives.

Comprehensive Sexuality Education, as defined by the United Nations Population Fund, is a rights-based and gender-focused approach encompassing vital aspects such as information on contraception, sexually transmitted infections, human rights violations, including gender-based violence and sexual abuse, human development, and reproductive health. This definition stands in stark contrast to the misconceptions held by many who perceive CSE as a curriculum teaching children how to engage in sexual activities.

The pervasive social mores and taboos surrounding matters of sex, gender, and reproductive health further complicate efforts to promote CSE in Kenya. These deeply ingrained cultural norms make it challenging to foster acceptance and understanding of the importance of CSE.

In 2013, Kenya, along with 20 other countries, committed to the Eastern and South African Commitment (ESA Commitment) through their ministries of education and health, with the goal of expanding access to and enhancing the quality of CSE.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Kenya withdrew from this commitment in the current year, signalling a clear lack of dedication to the cause. This lack of commitment is unfortunate because it leaves women and girls without the means to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

A report by FEMNET reveals that 665,000 young women between the ages of 15 and 19 are sexually active, and the teenage pregnancy and motherhood rate in Kenya stands at a staggering 18 per cent. This means that roughly one in every five teenage girls between the ages of 15 and19 has either had a live birth or is pregnant with their first child. This rate increases substantially with age, from three per cent among 15-year-olds to 40 per cent among 19-year-olds.

Contrastingly, some African countries, including Namibia, Zambia, and Cote d’Ivoire, have embraced CSE, leading to positive changes in sexual and reproductive health outcomes. It’s ironic that in a country where the preservation of religion and culture is emphasised, it is simultaneously plagued by corruption. According to Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, Kenya scored a mere 32 on a scale from 0 (“highly corrupt”) to 100 (“very clean”).

This incongruity raises questions about whether religious and cultural practices and beliefs are selectively applied, allowing for the acceptance and cleansing of ‘sin’ when it comes to other crimes. It is imperative to redirect our focus towards addressing the genuine issues afflicting the nation and providing support for progressive endeavour aimed at enhancing reproductive health and rights.