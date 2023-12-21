Let us all uphold Christ-like values in festive season

The world over, many people worldwide, especially Christians, have been eagerly waiting for this special festive season.

As usual, it is when Christmas fever reigns supreme. Many people will be travelling to celebrate with their loved ones while others will prefer to go on holiday, locally or abroad.

Due to the harsh economic times hanging around the neck of millions of Kenyans, dimming their purchasing power, many will prefer to stay indoors (probably hoping that Santa Claus will instinctively know their predicament and vulnerability and come to their rescue).

Spending and discretionary income have become a distant dream for millions of people due to the skyrocketing high cost of living.

Amid the many economic, political and social uncertainties, there is light at the end of the tunnel: Jesus Christ. According to the Bible, He brought hope to the hopeless. Jesus, whom Christians regard as the Messiah, came into the world during the era of the Roman Empire, when the oppression of the poor by ruthless tax collectors and dictatorship was rife.

Caesar Augustus had decreed that a census be carried out in the entire empire. Therefore, His parents Joseph and Mary, although their marriage was not fully consummated under Jewish customs, had travelled from Nazareth to Bethlehem for the fulfilment of the Scriptures and prophecy, according to Micah 5:2.

Owing to the overwhelming crowd, the young couple could not secure a room at the inn and the Baby had to be born in a manger and covered with swaddling clothes to keep Him warm. Jesus Christ, who is an indescribable gift of God to mankind, thus came into the world humbly and helplessly.

In the spirit if Christ, therefore, let us shun extremes like reckless driving, debauchery, lewdness, licentiousness and extravagance during the festivities. The Christmas fete is not a licence to engage in squalid behaviour and hideous and heinous acts. It is time to remain phlegmatic and reflect on the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ to ransom mankind from the yoke of Satan and sin. Christmas is the time for lavish giving and true generosity (John 3:16).

“The true Christmas spirit is putting others’ happiness before our own, and finding you’ve never known such happiness,” said Toni Sorenson. Instead of engaging in lavish clothing, expensive furnishings, gratuitous travels and holidays and gourmet eating, think of the poor. Besides giving alms, we can volunteer for benevolent and self-sacrifice acts like visiting the sick, the aged, orphans and homeless.

Victor Hugo said: “You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving. The great acts of love are done by those who are habitually performing small acts of kindness.”



