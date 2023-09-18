Let’s utilise digital platforms to expand opportunities

The recent decision undertaken by the National Assembly, wherein MPs declined a petition with the intent of imposing a sweeping ban on TikTok, the video-sharing application renowned for its worldwide popularity, is worthy of commendation.

This decision was prompted by well-founded concerns that revolve around issues concerning data privacy and the dissemination of explicit content within the digital realm. It is paramount to recognise and laud the praiseworthy efforts put forth.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that this deliberation was not merely a partisan exercise but rather an instance of thoughtful and constructive debate that transcended the confines of political affiliations. The culmination of these deliberations was marked by a consensus that not only acknowledged the legitimacy of the concerns raised but also underscored the critical need for thorough and deliberate consideration.

The weightiness of the matter at hand was so profound that even President William Ruto became directly involved. His public expression of intent to engage in a dialogue with Show Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, regarding the intricacies of content moderation, speaks volumes about the gravity of the situation and the unwavering commitment of our leadership to safeguarding the interests and values of our nation in the digital age.

Global trends

Shifting our focus to the realm of global trends, a recent survey conducted by the Reuters Institute Digital News in 2023 has placed Kenya in a truly remarkable position. In this digital landscape, Kenya has emerged as one of the undisputed global leaders in TikTok usage.

Astonishingly, a staggering 54 percent of Kenyans actively engage with the platform for a wide range of purposes. Furthermore, according to the report’s findings, an impressive 29 per cent of our populace relies on TikTok as a primary source for news consumption.

These statistics are a testament to Kenya’s dynamic presence in the digital realm and underscore the significant role that TikTok now plays in shaping the news landscape.

Now, let’s take a moment to consider the other side of the coin. It is indeed fair and prudent to acknowledge that TikTok, like any powerful and far-reaching platform, comes with its fair share of challenges. These include the potential for increased screen time, exposure to explicit content, and the emergence of concerning trends. These challenges should not be dismissed lightly, as they warrant serious attention.

However, when we broaden our perspective and look at TikTok in its entirety, it becomes undeniably clear that this platform has ushered in a transformative era of opportunities that were hitherto inconceivable.

It has empowered individuals to explore, express, and engage with content that resonates with their personal preferences and interests, thus transcending the limitations imposed by traditional social connections.

Digital media

This paradigm shift in content discovery has had a profound impact on how people interact with digital media. TikTok has, in essence, flung open the doors to a realm of boundless creativity and diversity, extending far beyond the confines of one’s immediate social circles.

It has democratised content creation, offering a platform where anyone with a smartphone and a creative spark can captivate audiences, share their unique perspectives, and contribute to a richer digital tapestry.

In conclusion, while TikTok does indeed pose certain challenges, it is a digital force that has brought about transformative change and unleashed a world of possibilities. Its role in shaping the way we consume news and engage with content is undeniable, and its enduring impact on digital media is a testament to the ever-evolving nature of our digital landscape.