Let’s help our adolescents to avoid exam stress

As the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment examinations begin, the pressure on learners intensifies, creating a high-stress environment for many adolescents. In a country where academic success is often perceived as a measure of worth and a gateway to opportunities, national exams become a high-stakes affair.

For learners, the fear of failure can be overwhelming. The 2022 Kenya National Adolescent Mental Health Survey report shows 44.3 per cent of adolescents aged 10–17 reported experiencing mental health challenges, with 12.2 per cent meeting diagnostic criteria for anxiety, depression and related disorders. These issues may be compounded by the pressure to excel and spike during the exam season.

Given the societal weight placed on exams, parents and guardians have a role to support their children’s mental health during these high-pressure periods. As a team effort, parents, educators and communities must adopt strategies that promote mental well-being to ensure young people navigate the exam season stress successfully. Among the most effective strategies is encouraging them to talk about their fears. Ask open-ended questions like “How do you feel at this moment as you prepare for the exams?” It is important that you ask from a point of listening, to understand their state of mind as well as offer a safe space where they can express emotions without fear of judgement. Creating an emotional safety net is a powerful tool in alleviating anxiety.

Meals

What these teenagers eat is equally important. Strive for a balanced diet that contains fruits, vegetables and proteins to help maintain good energy levels during revision times and at the critical exam time. Rather than relegate sports and play to the back burner, keep the body active and moving through outdoor activities; the release of naturally occurring happy hormones from activity serves to naturally reduce stress. Contrary to the instinct to stay up into the wee hours of the morning, studies—such as the 2005 Memory Consolidation and Reconsolidation: What is the Role of Sleep? by Stickgold et al—link adequate to better memory consolidation and recall. It has been proved that well-rested learners are focused and effective.

Furthermore, adolescents preparing to sit exams benefit greatly by breaking up their workloads into bite-sized parts rather than get overwhelmed by the enormity of exam preparation. Help them to develop and review a realistic study schedule that includes regular breaks and time for relaxation. A well-structured routine gives learners a sense of control and prevents burnout. Remember, balance is key, and it's important to prioritise rest, social activities and hobbies alongside study time.

Parents can also teach mindfulness and relaxation techniques. Deep breathing exercises, meditation or even moments of quiet reflection can help to manage exam-related stress. Parents can introduce simple mindfulness apps like Headspace or Calm that guide students through relaxation techniques. That helps students to remain grounded, especially during a moment of panic in the exam room.