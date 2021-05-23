Let’s devise strategies to reap from the Fourth Industrial Revolution 

From the beginnings of human society to the age of hemispheric interactions through to the Cold War days right to the current era of an interdependent world, many social, cultural and economic changes have taken place. Now the world is inching deeper and deeper into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also referred to as 4IR.

Modern technological advancements will soon blur the boundaries that separated the physical, digital and biological worlds.

This seamlessness will define a new future that could confound many and leave thousands stuck in a time warp if we don’t encourage our young people to adjust accordingly lest the unfolding world opportunities the revolution portends become elusive.

Klaus Schwab, a renowned economist and founder and executive chairman of the half-a-century-old World Economic Forum says 4IR will fundamentally alter how we live and work. He argues that a “range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds are affecting all disciplines, economies, industries and governments, and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human”.

Artificial intelligence

The clearest manifestation of 4IR is in the use of artificial intelligence, supercomputers, drones, virtual assistants, 3D printing, DNA sequencing, smart thermostats, wearable sensors and microchips.

Such sci-fi-sounding inventions are expected to define a new order whose perplexing frontiers offer immensely rewarding opportunities. That is why we can’t afford to dismiss 4IR as a preserve of the more developed world or sit on our haunches and expect to join the party later.

From where I sit, I see three immediate areas of 4IR-related interventions that we in Kenya can seize. We can start by leveraging on our famed prowess in ICT inventions. M-Pesa, which has bolstered financial inclusion locally and made its mark globally, is one of the many ICT-related inventions by Kenya’s digital innovators and entrepreneurs.

A special ICT innovations incubation centre, preferably situated at Konza City and founded on projections heralded by 4IR, is a good idea for now. It would aim at collapsing all the scattered and uncoordinated efforts being made by both public and private entities in fostering ICT-based inventions to encourage faster cross-pollination of ideas, merge related thought processes and reap from resources in a common pool of experts.

Secondly, it is time to deliberately infuse 4IR technologies and sensibilities in as many sectors of socioeconomic activities as possible. In this regard, a caucus comprising ICT gurus, public policy specialists, digitally inclined legal experts, public intellectuals, doyens of governance and diverse entrepreneurial brains should be formed to spearhead the thinking needed around 4IR inventions.

Young innovators

When such a conclave is in place, it will become easier to ultimately form a wide-angled team that will serve as a sounding board for the innovators and regulators alike. It is also imperative that we strengthen the legal framework of our intellectual property regimen to shield young innovators from serial marauders who use trickery and financial muscle to reap where they have not sown.

Thirdly, we need a generous fund to finance research and innovators seeking to enhance our compliance to 4IR ideals and opportunities. The ideal one would have a significant contribution from the government and sit at the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs.

To make it feasible and sustainable, the public should be allowed to invest in the fund for returns once the innovations yield proceeds. Those seeking support from it should use financial projections and plausible market projections to make their case.

The beauty of most 4IR innovations is that they are bound to enjoy multiple jurisdictions and seamless markets as long as they are in tune with global trends. As we think about the future of work, gainful employment and the fate that awaits our youth, let us spare a thought about what should be done now to make the most of the imminent 4IR reality.