Let’s consume local content

Kenya has enterprising citizens in entertainment and music who make a living through this field. But downfall looms—especially in the music industry, where local artistes face a dwindling audience.

As students, we listen to almost everything the Kenyan music sphere has to offer—be it mugithi, taarab, ohangla, isikuti, jazz, classical, rock, hip-hop, R&B, reggae...name them. Music gives musicians an outlet to express their creativity and share their passion with their audience.

“Tu-support local manze!” has become synonymous with ‘refrainer’. At most live events we have attended, a section of Kenyan musicians are not getting enough support from their fans in terms of streaming and purchase of their music. But some fans opine that many of the musicians don’t produce music that is worth their time and money.

The mainstream media houses also don’t support local music as they should. They tend to give airtime to way too much foreign content, on both TV and radio. Despite the blame game going around, it is evident that there is a problem in the Kenyan music industry and it needs to be urgently addressed.

Local music industry

Eric Omondi, the self-styled ‘President of Comedy in Africa’, has embarked on a journey he says is meant to save the situation. For months, he has ranted about the local music industry being “dead” and calling for a reawakening. He says, in not-so-subtle words, that Kenyan musicians are “lazy” and he will “whip” them if that’ll get the industry’s groove back.

The government also should engage local content by allowing artistes to perform at public functions and support them with the production and promotion of their talents. The media should play 90 per cent of Kenya music. That’s the way to grow local talent.

Our social media platforms are a clear indication that Kenyans produce a lot of creative content. Let’s all champion the motto ‘Buy Kenya, Build Kenya’.