Let’s boost kidney health

Chronic kidney disease, a gradual loss of kidney function over time, affects millions of people worldwide. In Kenya, approximately 1.8 million individuals grapple with this condition. Its silent nature often means it stays undetected until it reaches critical stages.

The disease undermines kidney health, leading to complications such as high blood pressure, infections, and even kidney failure. Common symptoms include swelling, itchy skin, fatigue and sleep disturbances.

The primary causes of kidney disease are high blood pressure and diabetes. These conditions gradually impair kidney function, affecting the ability of the kidneys to filter waste and maintain electrolyte balance. As the disease progresses, it negatively impacts patient quality of life.

There are two phases of kidney disease. First is acute kidney injury. This sudden kidney damage can occur due to infections, dehydration, or other factors. Fortunately, this is often reversible with prompt intervention.

Then there’s chronic kidney disease, which sadly, has no cure. But management options exist. Dialysis, an external process that removes excess fluid and waste from the blood, provides relief when the kidneys falter. Kidney transplantation also offers hope.

To combat chronic kidney disease, we must raise awareness and empower individuals. Early and regular screening screenings can catch the disease in its early stages. Let’s encourage Kenyans to seek timely check-ups. Public awareness campaigns can educate people on risk factors, symptoms and preventive measures. The government should also implement targeted strategies to support patients. These include reviewing the health laws and providing additional financial aid for transplant recipients.

Chronic kidney disease need not remain a silent threat. By fostering awareness, promoting early detection, and advocating better kidney care, we can save many lives.



