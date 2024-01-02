Raise awareness of autism

For many years, autism spectrum disorder has affected many people from an early age. Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder mainly characterised by challenges with social skills, speech, non-verbal communication and repetitive behaviours.

It is mostly detected when one is around three years. In 2018, the WHO estimated that one in every 160 children had autism. Globally access to services and support for people with autism is inadequate.

Autism covers a wide range of symptoms and disability levels; it thus affects people differently. Every person with autism has their strengths and weaknesses. In children, symptoms include delayed speech development, lack of eye contact, hyperactivity and habits like irritability during breastfeeding.

It is important for diagnosis to be done early because an intervention can be done at a point when the brain is still sensitive and able to potentially respond to it. People with autism need love, care and a support system more often. This can be done through speech therapy and occupational therapy.

Need support

Parents with autistic children also need support from society because the expenses on them are enormous. People with autism sometimes have other conditions too—like gastrointestinal problems, epilepsy and sleep disorders.

Autism is a lifelong diagnosis with no cure. But there are many ways to help people with autism to lead happy lives. Therefore, the government should intervene and come up with cheaper ways of maintaining these people.

These are people like everyone else. Despite the disability, they, too, can be successful in different ways if given a chance. We should put measures in place to make sure that everybody has an equal opportunity to be able to participate in social, political, economic and environmental life.

Let us make it a reality for ourselves and others. Let us make autism a priority agenda in Kenya. Let us move for autism.