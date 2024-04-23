Let children read professionals’ works to create better literature

For literature to flourish, it must be embraced, appreciated and comprehended. When examining any form of literature, one can appreciate the artistry that arises from the writer’s inner creativity and is conveyed through their unique tone.

The quality of writing demonstrates one’s extensive exposure to literature. Every text is a powerful expression of emotions, experiences and thoughts that they pour onto the page, crafting beautiful words to convey their message. The impact of the literature a writer reads is evident in their writing.

The creation of literature by children as early as adolescence is a new trend. Not only are the names of the youngsters provided but also those of their guides’. A poem or short story written by a child of up to the elementary level is accompanied by the name of their parents or teacher, indicating that the piece was created under the supervision of the child.

While it is, indeed, important for a child’s intellectual capacity to grow through creative work, it is crucial to consider how they can be guided to develop the ability to express meaning, thoughts and emotions through writing. How can they balance the demands of their curriculum with the desire to create a compelling poem or story? Is this growing trend stifling the artistic development of children at a young age? But instead of instructing children to write, it is more beneficial to encourage them to explore their passions and develop their talents.

If children up to primary school level showcase such impressive poetry, it is commendable, and our responsibility, to support and nurture their talent. But if there are doubts or suspicion, it could have detrimental effects on the children’s future.

Young children often struggle to find time outside their studies to create impressive literary pieces. Some may possess innate qualities that set them apart, making them truly exceptional. Young children who are writing under adult supervision frequently seem to use it as a way to display their own or their children’s photographs in newspapers or magazines. Otherwise, the commercialisation of literature is not occurring due to the growing competition for recognition, success and financial gain. It requires careful consideration and analysis.

There should be poetry and short story recitation contests for the children to participate in if the guides or supervisors really want to instil a literary spirit in the youngsters. This would inspire the children to read and write. In this manner, children will acquire the sort of sensations and concepts that they will be taught to read, and they will also develop an interest in reading. Through the process of reading, the child will begin to develop an interest in literary works, which will eventually lead to the development of a love for writing in them.

Instead of mandating that children write poems or short stories, it would be beneficial for them to read children’s poems written by professional authors. By doing so, they can draw inspiration from them and develop their own skills in creating quality literature. This topic raises important questions about the increasing commercialisation of literature. Ensuring our children are guided towards a successful future is our utmost priority.