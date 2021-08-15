Let African states submit updated plans before COP

Tree planting

Alice Wairimu, a Kenya Scout member, plants a tree during celebrating World Environment Day at Rowallan Camp in Nairobi on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Leonard Onyango

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In its updated NDC, Kenya has raised its emission reduction target from 30 per cent to 32 per cent by 2030.
  • The country needs at least Sh6.2 trillion to meet the cost of mitigation and adaptation actions.

Less than two months to the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Africa has already made its demands known. According to the Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale-led African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, the team will use the October 31-November 12 conference to press their counterparts from the developed countries to place the continent at the heart of the negotiations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.