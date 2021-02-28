PSVs carrying below capacity grave danger

Nairobi transport

Nairobi residents queue on Latema Road as they wait to board matatus on January 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Leonard Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Air pollution is responsible for a substantial share of respiratory system complications.
  • Studies show vehicular emissions are a key cause of pollution in Nairobi and other major towns in Kenya.

 The government directive for public service vehicles (PSVs) to carry 60 per cent of their capacity has not only placed an extra burden on struggling Kenyans, but is also a threat to health.

