Labour Day: There’s nothing to celebrate

Labour Day, or International Workers’ Day, is a civic holiday to celebrate workers’ gains. But this year’s is unique, coming when the ‘Labour Centre’ appears to be in turmoil, grappling with the distressing effects of floods, road carnage, high cost of living, inflation, infiltration of fake farm inputs, banditry, Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars and the medics’ strike which began on March 14.

The shopping baskets for most Kenyans have significantly shrunk with families facing near-impossible tough choices. Mental and psychological pressures at the family unit and workplace levels are on a surge with suicides, femicides, homicides, radicalisation and cultism blamed on poverty.

The government insists there’s a steadfast economic recovery but most Kenyans disagree. Its borrowing spree has added a heavy load on Kenyans with much of the tax revenues going into debt servicing or lost to corruption, worsening the cost of doing business.

Rationally, the minimum wage hypothesis has failed. There is a need for a research-based living or general wage policy that is fairly commensurate with the actual cost of living among the workforce. Many employers allegedly operate below standards, in gross violation of the employment and labour relations provisions. They underpay their employees and fail to remit statutory deductions. They evade tax and subject their employees to unconducive working conditions despite huge profits.

The government and other stakeholders, such as Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), Federation of Kenya Employers and consumer associations, should focus on policies and other intervention measures to cushion the population against social, economic and political turbulence.