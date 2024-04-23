Killing bloggers bad for freedom of expression

Last year ended on a bad note for human rights activists, civic actors and bloggers. Political blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Sniper disappeared on December 2, allegedly abducted, with his body discovered on a riverbank on December 16. This was after he had criticised officials in the Meru County government on his social media accounts.

Then this year started with the chilling news of another killing of a blogger. Peris Mugera had gone missing for a week before her body was found on a highway. She was a political enthusiast and commentator in neighbouring Tharaka Nithi County.

The chain of mysterious deaths continues with the death of Duke Nyabaro, a Kisii-based teacher, blogger and activist. He was found dead on the morning of April 7, his body hanging outside a kiosk with a belt around his neck. The autopsy report indicated that he died by strangulation.

One thing that is common about all the above individuals is their outspoken nature against the authorities, be it on corruption, political opinions and/or human rights abuses. But freedom of expression is provided for under national, regional and international human rights instruments. Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights provides for the right to freedom of opinion and expression, including freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media.

The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights adopted the declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa to promote free flow of information and ideas and respect for the rights to freedom of expression and access to information. Article 33 of the Constitution also grants freedom of expression.

Through freedom of expression, bloggers bring human rights violations, corruption and ill practices to the attention of the citizens. This right continues to be the tool for citizen’s quest for other rights. Even where a blogger crosses the line into the prohibited world of the limitations imposed under Article 33, there are legal methods to reprimand them. Therefore, the right to freedom of expression must be promoted and protected for the masses to be guaranteed of other rights and to avert our country’s descent back into the dark past.

The deaths are also shrouded in mystery. This is in order to silence other bloggers and protect the culprits by instilling fear into protesters. Independent voices and civic actors must call out the killers of bloggers. Silence over a blogger’s killing is only likely to encourage more killings of bloggers. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Let’s stand up for the right of freedom of expression.

Let the government urgently launch a thorough and independent investigation into all the pending cases of disappearances and killings of bloggers. Besides, the national and county governments should enact laws and policies to protect bloggers.