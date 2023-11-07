Kenya’s transformation in the hands of digital youth

Kenya envisages a higher middle-income economic status by 2030 with a strong focus on youth inclusion. Leveraging the potential of young people, particularly in the digital realm, can drive employment and wealth creation in line with the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Youth represent a dynamic force in our nation with information and communication technology (ICT) the driving pulse propelling the nation, and world, towards a brighter future. Their profound influence and responsibility in the endeavour is vital.

The “2007 World Development Report” advocated youth-friendly policies, emphasizing support to young people in five key life phases: Learning, working, staying healthy and exercising citizenship. To unlock their potential, governments should invest directly in the areas and create a conducive environment to self-investment. Policy directions for youth development include expanding opportunities, enhancing capabilities and providing second chances.

Kenya has a demographic advantage of a youthful population with immense potential. The young minds possess a unique blend of creativity, energy, innovation and adaptability necessary for navigating the 21st-century challenges and opportunities.

Africa has one of the youngest populations, offering both a unique opportunity and a potential challenge. An opportunity since youth represent untapped potential, dynamism and fresh ideas that can drive socioeconomic development; and challenge because lack of proper education, opportunities and a conducive environment can lead to disillusionment and instability.

Today's youth are 'digital natives'. They've grown up in a world where technology is the norm, and this should be seen as an opportunity. Technology can be a powerful tool for educating, inspiring and connecting the youth. Online education platforms have revolutionised learning, making education more inclusive and accessible. Investing in them to make them affordable and available is crucial.

Moreover, technology empowers youth in entrepreneurship. E-commerce and digital marketing enable them to start businesses with minimal capital. Government initiatives and private sector partnerships can support, mentor and fund them to create jobs and foster self-reliance and innovation.

But while embracing technology, we must also address its potential drawbacks—such as cyberbullying, digital addiction and privacy breaches. These can be tackled through awareness campaigns, regulations and parental guidance with digital literacy integrated into the education system.

The integration of youth and ICT into socioeconomic development is not without challenges. Inequalities persist, and not everybody has equal access to the benefits of the Digital Age. Cybersecurity, privacy and ethical concerns must be considered.

Collaboration between the advantages of youth and advances in ICT holds immense promise for our nation’s socioeconomic and political prosperity. But this promise can only be realised through strategic planning, visionary policies, and the active participation of our youth.