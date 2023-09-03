Kenya's relentless march to 100 per cent clean cooking

In the quest for progress and transformation, Kenya is at the forefront of an electrifying movement - one that not only redefines the way we cook but also promises to improve lives, protect the environment and empower communities. I am thrilled to share our nation's resolute commitment to achieve 100 per cent clean cooking by 2028.

This bold endeavour, based on the principles of sustainability and inclusivity, aims to eliminate the health hazards and environmental impacts associated with traditional cooking methods, while moving us towards a cleaner, greener future.

The challenges posed by lack of access to clean cooking solutions are stark and sobering. By 2022, a staggering 900 million Africans will be without clean cooking alternatives. The consequences of this gap are not just statistics; they are manifested in the lives of our citizens.

Every year, some 600,000 Africans, mostly women and children, succumb to the silent menace of indoor air pollution - a consequence of reliance on wood fuel for cooking. This staggering toll is a clarion call for action, a rallying point to transform the cooking landscape in Africa.

Energy solutions

Cooking, a daily ritual in households across sub-Saharan Africa, provides an opportune entry point to catalyse the adoption of clean, affordable and sustainable energy solutions. By addressing this fundamental aspect of life, we are laying the foundation for broader progress and aligning our efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals.

But this transformation requires more than aspirations; it requires dedicated policies and innovative financing mechanisms to strengthen the adoption of clean cooking solutions.

With this in mind, the Government of Kenya has embarked on an ambitious journey to move our citizens towards a future of cleaner, safer and healthier cooking. At the heart of our mission is the transition from biomass to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for household cooking.

This strategic shift aims to increase the percentage of Kenyan households relying on LPG from 70 per cent to an inspiring 100 per cent by 2028. It's a decisive step towards mitigating the serious consequences of indoor air pollution and fostering a culture of sustainable energy consumption.

Africa's energy landscape is riddled with contradictions - it is home to the vast majority of the world's population without access to electricity, yet it has some of the fastest-growing access rates. These paradoxes are particularly pronounced in the context of clean cooking.

While 84 per cent of the world's population without access to electricity lives in Africa, 11 of the 20 countries with the fastest-growing access rates are on the continent. However, if current trends continue, it is predicted that by 2030, six out of ten people without access to clean cooking will be in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Symbiotic relationship

Our pursuit of 100 per cent clean cooking not only aligns with our commitment to sustainable energy but also recognises the symbiotic relationship between energy access and public health. As we scale up efforts to electrify our homes and communities, we are also reducing the harmful effects of traditional cooking practices on the health of our citizens. By embracing clean cooking, we are nurturing healthier generations, promoting gender equality, catalysing economic growth, and doing our part to combat climate change.

Kenya's journey to 100 per cent clean cooking is not just a government endeavour; it is a collective effort involving all segments of society. From policymakers and innovators to financiers and consumers, we are united in our determination to make clean cooking a reality for every Kenyan. Our commitment extends to empowering local communities, creating employment opportunities, and driving sustainable economic growth through the clean cooking value chain.

As we move forward, we must remember that our journey to 100 per cent clean cooking is not just a technical or logistical feat; it is a statement of intent, a pledge to leave no one behind. It is a testament to our resilience, our determination and our unwavering belief in the power of collective action. By embracing clean cooking, we are lighting the way to a better future - one where every meal cooked is a step towards better health, a cleaner environment and a more prosperous society.

As Kenya takes its place on the global stage, we carry a resounding message - a message of hope, progress and transformation. Our commitment to 100 per cent clean cooking is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of our citizens, the preservation of our environment and the fulfilment of our promise to future generations.

In our kitchens, the heart of every home, we are sowing the seeds of change - a change that will ripple through households, communities and the nation. By cooking with clean energy, we are cooking a better future, one where the flame of progress burns ever brighter, igniting lives and lighting the way to a sustainable and inclusive Kenya.