Kenya’s active role in Global South agenda paying dividends

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley address the media at State House, Nairobi on December 11, 2019. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
Kingori Choto

By  Kingori Choto

Lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst

What you need to know:

  • In 2009, the UN High Level Conference on South-South Cooperation, which was held in Nairobi, adopted the road map for South-South multilateral engagement to date. 
  • South-South ties have also been integrated into the Third Medium Term Plan 2018-2022 and the Medium Term Expenditure Framework 2019-2022.

The rise of the Global South has been attributed to increased trade and investment, accelerated regional integration and enhanced sharing of knowledge and technology among the nations of Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.