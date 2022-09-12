It’s time to end corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has directed all elected leaders to declare their wealth within the first 30 days in office. That is an integral component of the agency’s efforts to combat corruption.

Corruption stands in the nation’s journey to job creation, food security, poverty eradication, amongst others, when it is manifested through avenues such as bribery, embezzlement of public funds, illicit enrichment, trading in influence and abuse of functions (like practising favouritism and nepotism).

Indeed, the recent signing of the integrity code by our leaders should compel them to deliver as it signifies the commitment to transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties. Wealth declaration has reduced cases of corruption. That shows we can have a corruption-free nation.

Most of the elected leaders have tried their best to avoid the consequences of being caught with their hands in the cookie jar—including hefty fines and lengthy prison terms and confiscation of their assets. But some use their tenure to enrich themselves. Kenya has been plagued by a long list of corruption scandals, mostly involving public officials.

Wealth declaration

Public officials filing wealth declaration forms indicating their income, assets and liabilities attached to them or their spouses and dependants such as children is one of the best strategies applied around the world in an effort to fight corruption and also promote ethics and integrity in public service.

Dr William Ruto’s new government is here but is yet to unveil its anti-graft plan. Will it deliver on the war against corruption or will that continue to be a menace in the country? President Ruto must not allow corrupt people in his government. In addition, he should facilitate Kenyans to safely report cases of corruption to the authorities for action.