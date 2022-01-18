It is time political parties protected Kenyan widow

Nairobi CBO

Members of a CBO in Nairobi protest against the alleged assault of a widow champion in 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Roseline Orwa

Founder and Director

Rona Foundation

What you need to know:

  • There are an estimated eight million widows in the country, about 15 per cent of the population.
  • Widows are rarely invited to participate in politics and their specific needs do not feature in party manifestos.

As Kenya gears towards the 2022 General Election, political parties are accelerating efforts to find and build alliances with different special interest groups. The usual patterns are at a play: It’s a mostly men affair. 

