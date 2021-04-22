Covid and HIV: Which virus is going to kill us?

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. 

Photo credit: Miguel Riopa | AFP

By  Roseline Orwa

Founder and Director

Rona Foundation

What you need to know:

  • People living with HIV and Aids, mostly widows and girls in remote villages, wonder which of the two viruses will kill them.
  • Already, the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic left many unable to afford their HIV medication. 

When the government in March received 1.02 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, it prioritised essential service providers and people over 58, but left out Kenyans living with HIV and Aids. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.