It is time African leaders spoke in one voice

The Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, which seeks to advance pan-African integration and sustainable development, was held this week in Kenya. It emphasized the significance of the African Continental Free Trade Area and its potential to lift millions out of poverty.

I’d like to see an Africa that speaks in one voice: Self-reliance. But major issues, such as the huge gap between the haves and have-nots and movement restrictions, have hindered intra-Africa trade.

As political leaders seek unity, one powerful step would be a visa-free Africa. Free movement for Africans within Africa will free them from the shackles of inequalities at home and beyond the borders. Like the European Union, Africa should be borderless for free movement to spur economic growth.

Why would a Nairobi-Johannesburg return flight cost Sh80,000 but $290 (Sh41,000) for Athens-Stockholm round trip, almost the same distance? This besides sourcing and paying for a visa. South Africa and, lately, Senegal are amongst the countries Kenyans can now visit visa-free; it should be continent-wide.

The other major issue is stopping the exportation of raw materials. We should process it and sell or consume the product; we’re blessed with resources.

Some leaders have spoken about the need for a common currency. But that will be controlled by the goods and services Africa is producing. We can use the existing currency so long as we trade freely, what matters is what we have in the market.

The dollar became the global currency of trade because the US held most of the world’s gold supply. And since the gold-backed dollar was relatively stable, it was agreed that it would be the official reserve currency. That allowed countries to back their currencies with the dollar rather than gold. Thus with the rich resources Africa has, including gold, we can easily make our currency stronger.

As a young boy in Kibera slum, I read about great African leaders who wanted to unite Africa. But most African leaders have been jostling for power to accumulate wealth rather than implement the ideologies that our forefathers fought for. Julius Nyerere and Kwame Nkrumah would turn in their graves if they saw what Africa has become.

But I have hope that we will get leaders who are selfless and not blinded by power and wealth but a purpose to drive Africa to prosperity. When we have more people and declining democracy, it gets worse when a few hold a big percentage of a country’s wealth. And if opportunities cannot reach everyone, our continent is at a critical point.

In a few years, we might see social unrest. We cannot have 100 Kiberas and 10 Karens. Leaders living large, driving fuel-guzzling vehicles, spending a lot on entertainment and travel, buying mansions in Europe and taking their children to overseas schools and hospitals tell the poorer citizens to tighten their belts amid tough economic times.

Leaders must live by example. Africa’s youth are more empowered than ever, thanks to technology.