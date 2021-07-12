Inclusive education is a right for children with disabilities

A teacher displays items by special needs children at Kenya Community Centre for Learning (KCCL) in 2016.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Nancy Marangu  &  Jackline Lidubwi

  • The current direction in education is to provide inclusive education for children with disabilities.
  • That puts children with disabilities in regular schools, providing an environment that fully engages all students in quality education.

For too long, children with disabilities have not benefited from the educational facilities available in our communities. They have often been secluded in special schools, most of which are inhibitive and are not in tandem with current thinking.

