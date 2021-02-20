In rejecting Igad findings, Farmaajo puts Somalia’s diplomacy at risk

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo delivers a speech during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at KICC in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP
Mustafa Ali Duhulow

Mustafa Ali Duhulow

  • In its current state, Farmaajo’s rogue diplomacy and lone-wolf approach to the region can only be harmful to Somalia’s interests. His shambolic diplomatic stance is deeply embarrassing to Somalia’s rightly proud people.

By now, most stakeholders have read the Report of the Fact Finding Mission of the regional body, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad), on the Kenya-Somalia diplomatic stand-off. A team of professionals was dispatched to Kenya and Somalia by President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti as mandated by the 38th Extra-ordinary Assembly of Igad Heads of State and Government held on December 20, 2020.

