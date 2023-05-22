Implement the ‘Mututho laws’ to end illicit liquors

The war on illicit liquors and drugs—and which the government, through Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has sworn to ensure succeeds and is sustained—could be made easier if the Alcoholic Drinks and Control Act (“Mututho laws”) Section 68, on regulations, was implemented.

What the Act envisaged were regulations on quality control, access to these harmful substances, treatment of victims and law enforcement.

The regulation on quality was supposed to consider the high mortality rate in the country from poisonous concoctions sold as alcohol, as well as general alcohol abuse.

The Act strengthened the importance of regulating on very strict guidelines over the consumable alcohol and ethanol. Ready-to-drink alcohol in excess of eight per cent by volume should be outlawed as per Kebs standards.

The regulation on quality control was meant to ban methanol and all other harmful substances used to manufacture the poisonous drinks. Conformity to quality should be the norm.

The dynamic objective of this regulation was, however, to have all barmen trained so that outlets that deal with alcohol would be run by accountable personnel, just like pharmacies.

According to computations by he National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drugs Abuse (Nacada), more than 10 million Kenyans require treatment and rehabilitation as a result of drug and substance abuse. The regulation on treatment will ensure quality services by all rehabilitation centres.

Section 50 of the “Mututho laws” envisaged a special enforcement unit properly appointed with clear guidelines.

That would professionalise inspection of bars and other outlets of alcoholic drinks. A proposal that all money collected through licensing of bars go to enforcement and treatment is still doable through Parliament.



