I will grow private sector to manufacture and trade

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga makes his remarks during a roundtable meeting with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) members on the proposed private sector economic manifestos at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on March 2, 2022. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Raila Odinga

What you need to know:

  • I believe the private sector and the government need to work extremely closely if we are to progress.
  • I wish to see Kenya become a trading nation that manufactures and sells products a broad under the label of ‘Made in Kenya’.

First off, as a politician seeking to be President of this country, I regard the private sector as the engine of the economic growth and job creation. Secondly, I believe the private sector and the government need to work extremely closely if we are to progress. Thirdly, I wish to see Kenya become a trading nation that manufactures and sells products a broad under the label of ‘Made in Kenya’ and the private sector must lead that drive. 

