How math kills careers

Mathematics is one of the most important subjects in the school curriculum as it plays a key role in everyday life. But poor achievement and lack of interest in the subject is an issue of major concern not only to schools but also colleges and universities.

As a result, every year, hundreds of students who attain the university minimum entry grade end up unable to pursue their dream careers while some fail to secure a slot. This is because mathematics remains a major entry requirement for most courses.

Whenever examination results are released, schools display and celebrate the number of students ‘they have taken’ to university. But the begging question is, how many of them actually get into university or, if they do, pursue their dream careers?

Since 1981, when the Mackay Report made mathematics a compulsory subject in primary and secondary schools, many attempts have been made to improve the students’ achievements in the subject.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) which undertakes the selection of students to higher learning institutions for government sponsorship, clearly states that compulsory subjects (English, Kiswahili and mathematics) will be employed as a measure of merit where the mean grade is the only entry requirement.

The implication of this is that a student can score a C+ in KCSE—the minimum requirement for university entry—but fail to secure their desired course. That compelled KUCCPS to open a second window for students to revise their course choices. Most of these are the ones who failed to qualify for their desired courses. In KCSE 2020, for instance, 743, 299 candidates scored grade E in mathematics, 715,253 D-, 577,892 D and 455,950 D+.

It’s upon schools to guide and counsel learners on the importance of mathematics, with an understanding that it will have a major impact on their career choices, while putting in place strategies aimed at improving performance in the subject.



