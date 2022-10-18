How candidates should prepare for the exams

Candidates often experience moments of anxiety as they prepare for transitional examinations or assessments that are considered to have an impact on their progression, career choices and/or placement in subsequent levels or even in the job market.

It is not lost on anyone that the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 disrupted learning, occasioning a rescheduling of the school calendar. Campaigns for the recent elections also disrupted calendar.

In about two months, all the candidates at the basic education level will sit for their national assessment or exams. They will comprise the pioneer cohort of learners under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) rolled out in January 2019. Now in Grade 6, they will sit their national summative assessment from November 28-30.

The 2022 KCPE candidates will concurrently sit their national exams. The 2022 KCSE cohort will also sit the exam from November 21 to December 23.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has put the requisite measures in place and will maintain the multi-agency approach to successfully deliver the exams with the goal of transforming lives through quality assessment and credible certification. Besides teachers and the public, candidates are Knec’s direct customers, whose career paths are defined through assessments and exams.

Honesty, integrity and ethics

With a few days to go, the registered candidates should utilise the remaining time well to prepare adequately for the upcoming exams. To ensure the delivery of credible exams, candidates ought to maintain honesty, integrity and ethics during the administration of tests by following all the laid-down rules and regulations.

Credible exams begin with how one prepares throughout the learning period. Adequate preparations are key to one gaining confidence while in the exam room. The candidates should not fall prey to unscrupulous persons enticing them to take the route of exam malpractices; adequate revision of what one has been learning is all they need to do because the papers are set from the approved syllabus, which is covered by the teachers.

It is important for a candidate to maintain a positive outlook to life in general, including during exams. A positive mindset as one goes into the exam room can boost their confidence. And one must be prepared for the outcome. This is the time to consult on topics or questions that appear difficult to them. A well-prepared candidate gets their deserved results while those who resort to unorthodox means often stare at cancellation of results.

Lastly, a candidate must not agree to be part of the exam cheats, as they would risk having their results cancelled. Let them do their best and leave the exam room proud of themselves. Cheating is costly.