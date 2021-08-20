History shows Constitution was produced through elite consensus

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • Some of the requirements cited by the High Court in the BBI case, such as civic education, left us in a quandary.
  • They created a circularity of logic regarding who is to instruct or educate the more supreme power?

In the just-concluded BBI appeal, two friends of the court filed powerful written briefs. One, by Prof Migai Akech, offers a powerful rebuttal on the High Court’s reading of history.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.