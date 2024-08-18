Hail the G7 torchbearers!

I write to express my heartfelt commendation to the Council of Governors (COG) and its Chairperson, Anne Waiguru, for their commitment to advancing female leadership in Kenya. The recent launch of the G7 strategy in Machakos, aimed at ensuring more women are elected as county bosses, MPs, and MCAs during the 2027 elections, marks a significant step forward in fostering gender equality in our political landscape.

The advocacy for increased female representation in leadership positions is essential for several reasons. Firstly, diverse leadership fosters a range of perspectives that can lead to more balanced and inclusive decision-making. Women bring unique experiences and insights that can greatly enhance policies and governance, ultimately benefiting all Kenyans. Furthermore, increasing the number of women in leadership can inspire the next generation of female leaders, fostering a culture of empowerment that encourages young girls to aspire to leadership roles.

However, it is paramount that as we champion female representation, we do not lose sight of the need for qualified and capable leaders. It is crucial to elect women who possess the necessary expertise and skills to effectively serve in leadership roles and not merely to satisfy gender balance quotas. The success of our governance hinges not only on diversity but also on competence and experience. We must ensure that our leaders, regardless of gender, are equipped to tackle the complex challenges our society faces.

In conclusion, while I applaud the G7 initiative and the efforts to amplify women's voices in our political processes, I urge all stakeholders to focus on both representation and competence. Let us work collaboratively toward a political environment where women are supported, mentored, and empowered to make meaningful contributions while also possessing the expertise required to lead effectively.