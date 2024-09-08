Greening the electronics industry is not optional

Consumers’ relationship with the environment continues to deepen, with more people indicating their preferences through their purchasing choices.

Increasingly, buyers are using their wallets to show what causes are dear to them. They purchase from companies whose values align with their own and shun others, sometimes even disregarding price.

The consumer electronics industry is responsible for 4 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. But it has responded with the adoption of sustainable practices in a way that promises an eco-friendlier future, in an approach that is both good for their bottom line and aligns with their customers’ view.

Waste management

One of the industry’s biggest challenges is electronic waste. United Nations data shows the world produced more than 62 million tonnes of e-waste in 2022, mostly in the form of devices discarded by users. Worryingly, less than a quarter of this was recycled.

It is for this reason that industry players are paying more attention to recycling and waste management. For instance, mail-back and drop-off programmes allow customers to send back their old products to the shop, encouraging proper disposal of waste electronic and electrical equipment. Such initiatives highlight the need for a more circular economy, such as designing products with the end-of-life in mind, enabling easier recycling and repurposing of components.

Another area of focus by manufacturers is energy usage and the push for efficiency. The shift is not only driven by environmental concerns but also consumer desire to reduce spending on powering their devices and appliances. Manufacturers must innovate to find more sustainable materials and improve energy efficiency for their products.

Green initiatives

Therefore, a critical area that requires continuous investment is research and development, through which manufacturers can find more sustainable ways to build and transport their products, and their eventual disposal. This includes a shift towards more sustainable materials for packaging. Simple steps like reducing the plastics used in wrapping, using fewer packing pellets or even introducing biodegradable materials and recycled plastics will go a long way in reducing the environmental impact of the industry.

However, the success of these green initiatives is not solely in the hands of manufacturers. Community engagement and public awareness are crucial in driving the uptake of sustainable electronics. Consumers need to be educated about the environmental impacts of their purchasing choices, which can be achieved through public awareness campaigns, eco-labels and educational content.

Supporting this change in consumer awareness will be a robust policy environment. With support from the private sector, the government is poised to create a legal environment that will be vital to the sustainability of the consumer electronics market.