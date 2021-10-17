Go back to the drawing board, redraft reproductive health policy

Contraceptive Day

Activists take part in a procession at Consolata Grounds in Likoni, Mombasa to mark the World Contraceptive Day on September 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mwikali Kivuvani

National Coordinator

SRHR Alliance

What you need to know:

  • The draft policy ignores the government’s commitments on sexual and reproductive health issues.
  • The draft is also riddled with problematic language that places blame on survivors of sexual violence.

While Kenya is often hailed for one of the most progressive constitutions, our government is also just as strongly criticised for enacting paper tigers — great policies that are never implemented.

