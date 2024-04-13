Global science parks meeting is a big deal

Hosting of the International Association of Science Park (IASP) Conference on September 24-27 in Nairobi is a major milestone for Kenya. The conference, the 41st, will bring together over 7,000 delegates to Kenya, the second African country to host the IASP Conference after South Africa in 2008.

Every year, IASP host a conference focusing on different themes in the innovation and science parks space, in different member countries.

The conference brings together experts from science and technology parks and other areas of innovation, tech-based incubators, academia, the public sector, and business to discuss and debate in depth the latest trends in the industry’s increasingly complex structures for professional innovation support.

As part of the countdown to the conference, Kenyan creators, innovators, academia, university students, researchers, innovation hubs and the technology industry at large should take advantage of the of the initial registration window to be a part of what will create several business connections, partnerships and funding opportunities.

In 2021, on behalf of Kenya, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) submitted a bid to host the IASP World Conference in 2024. At the 39th IASP World Conference in Seville, Spain in September 2022, Kenya was voted the preferred candidate for the 2024 conference garnering 84 votes at the general assembly of members and was announced host for 41st IASP World Conference to be organised by Konza Technopolis.

The theme this year focuses on demographics, entrepreneurship, technology in several areas including youth entrepreneurship ecosystems, sustainable innovation for the ageing population, digital transformation and education, distributed global manufacturing and shared values, innovations and emerging markets.

Others are ethical consideration in innovations, inclusive innovation for undeserved populations and circular economy and sustainability. Others will be disparity and demographics, food technology and climate change, science and technology parks and areas of innovation as drivers of future economies, fintech sector and emerging funding models, the role of communication and evidence-based decision making, Emerging Tech and Artificial Intelligence.

Konza Technopolis is a key flagship project of Kenya’s Vision 2030 with KoTDA being the implementing agency, under the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy. Konza is envisioned as a sustainable economic hub and significant contributor to Kenya’s knowledge economy, with a vibrant mix of businesses, workers, residents, and urban amenities.

The International Association of Science Parks is an independent body with Special Consultative Status with Unesco. The Association has a vast network of over 115,000 companies, 400-member organisations and a presence in 76 countries.



