Fruits of private sector ‘grabbing’ basic education

I argued in this column in December that, this year, stakeholders will have to pay attention to the increasing roles of the private sector in the provision of education and its effects on equity among the populace.

Let me elucidate more about this insofar as access to, quality of, equity in and cost of education in basic education institutions in the era of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

Let me start with the cost of education. The introduction of the CBC led to the reduction of the duration from eight to six years in primary schools but the decision to domicile Grades 7, 8 and 9 there has had the opposite effect—the need to increase infrastructure at this level. Private schools moved with speed to provide these facilities and transferred the necessary costs to the parents through school fees. But the public sector is slow due to resource constraints.

The Education ministry has repeatedly announced a non-conditional grant of Sh3.39 billion for building classrooms for G9 student. But then, each of the 290 constituencies will receive a meagre Sh11 million, which can build only about 11 classrooms. It has also said it will build 15,000 classrooms with the World Bank funding another 9,000.

It may seem that the G9 classroom issue will be sorted out thus, but consider that the ministry often releases capitation to schools late and inadequately. Besides, the National Treasury provides grants to the schools on a quarterly basis.

Hence the money can only be released in July and September with the capitation yet the classrooms are required in January.

Several private schools have applied for and obtained authority to establish junior schools within their senior schools. Some have set up stand-alone junior schools while others are in primary schools. That is commendable.

Trooping to public schools

It is, therefore, becoming increasingly clear that, while private schools are increasing access to education, they are also providing quality education through sharing existing resources with senior schools—never mind that the government had domiciled junior schools in primary schools.

But with the increasing cost of education in private schools, students are dropping out and trooping to public schools to at least make do with lower-quality education. That could give private school students better chances of accessing universities—public or private.

Clearly, the government decided that G1-9 and, eventually, up to G12 students will operate from their homes as day scholars to cut costs. Likewise, the disparity in quality and equity between students in private and public schools will soon widen immensely.

The public system might stabilise in 10-15 years due to infrastructural needs that will take time to provide. Meanwhile, several cohorts of pioneer students will suffer the consequences of this transition.