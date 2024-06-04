From Dmitri to diplomacy: Unraveling Russia's influence in Kenya

The Hollywood movies we watched in Kenya in the 1990s portrayed Russians as evil protagonists. Often, the character was a dangerous killer called Dimitri, who dealt in oil, gas and/or drugs and ate apple slices from the tip of a sharp knife. Consequently, it is no surprise that when Kenyans.co.keposted on X that Russia had a message for Kenya after President Ruto pledged support for Ukraine, most Kenyans responded that the president was speaking for himself and not the country, and that the war had nothing to do with Kenya.

An X account (@AtworiYa) posted: “It should be directed to Statehouse, us Kenyans we have no issue with Russia.” This came in response to President Ruto’s statement when he met President Zelensky at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York: “You have demonstrated a lot of resilience, we know it has been difficult for the people of Ukraine, stay strong, you have our support.”

Like Western powers, Russia's involvement in Africa since the Cold War has featured a blend of ideological, trade, and strategic pursuits. According to a research paper, “Russian And Chinese Influence In Africa” by Eric J. McHenry, Kenya adopted a non-alignment policy with Russia during the Cold War because the independence-era government reconciled with the British and other Western powers. This meant that the relationship between the two countries never grew beyond a few small-scale development projects and minor trade agreements.

The 2019 Russia-Africa Summit signalled the renewal of Russia–Africa relations and was billed as Moscow’s biggest foray into Africa since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In an article by KIPRA, Russia’s new engagement with Africa is understood as a strategy to counter the influence of Western powers on the continent. Further, the weakening of the Russian economy by sanctions will result in intensified activities in Africa.

International isolation

A lack of checks and balances in African countries creates an environment for Russia to exploit. According to the African Centre for African Studies, Russia needs Africa for diplomatic legitimacy for the war in the face of international isolation.

In a Deutsche Welle article, K. Wesolowski and E. Gatanazi note that Russia's military plays an important role in African countries. Wagner Group mercenaries are active in Mali, Libya and the Central African Republic. Due to a comparatively free press, Russia’s involvement in Kenya's information ecosystem has not been as overt as elsewhere. Still, there have been different tactics of influence in East Africa.

Russia's strategy in Kenya doesn't fall under mis/dis-information; instead it manipulates information by echoing already existing sentiments about the LGBTQ+ community and aid diplomacy.

In February 2023, the Kenyan Supreme Court upheld the National Gay and Human Rights Commission's right to register, reaffirming its rights as outlined in Article 36 of the Kenyan Constitution. This caused shockwaves through Kenyan evangelical communities. Responding to the ruling, George Kauma, a member of parliament, posted on his X account: “No state should dictate the Sexual norms of other sovereign states!”

The Russian Embassy in Kenya account quoted the post and stated, “We in Russia believe that everything shall be natural. Natural products (without GMO) and natural gender relations. Russian law bans GMO and the dissemination of LGBTQ material to both “minors and adults.” The post received many positive responses.

The post’s mention of GMO-free natural products is significant given Russia’s seed and fertiliser donations to Africa. It could also be read as a strategic attack on the lifting of the GMO ban and Bill Gates’ support for GMOs.

Nation Media has also reported that Russia has focused on Kenya to manipulate perceptions of Russia. In the article, W. J. Kennedy states, “Russia has been fabricating false narratives and endeavouring to weaponize mass media and communication channels to disseminate highly coordinated and misleading stories through deceptive but cutting edge disinformation campaigns.” The most consistent messaging has been the attack on Western narratives to bolster its image while tarnishing Western nations in turn.

Furthermore, the Russian Embassy in Kenya Telegram group is dedicated to sharing content that highlights Russian culture and politics and discredit Western narratives and interventions in Africa and the Middle East. Although there has not yet been a visible spread of disinformation, articles and posts adopt a strategy reminiscent of the red pill movement in the 1999 film The Matrix. The red pill symbolises embracing harsh truths instead of the blissful ignorance of the blue pill. In this context, information about Russia is framed as reality, unlike the Western narrative.

Aid diplomacy

Another strategy being deployed by Russia is that of aid diplomacy. In an address to African leaders at July 2023’s Russia Africa summit, President Putin announced the free donation of about 34,000 metric tons of fertiliser to farmers. It was also reported that Putin alleged that about 262,000 tonnes meant for Kenya were still stuck in European ports due to Western sanctions.

Faith diplomacy also plays a role. According to an article in the African Digital Democracy Observatory, the Church, closely tied to Russian state interests, aims to challenge existing Orthodox churches in Africa and foster conservative, anti-Western alliances. The article further states that ROC’s expansion in Africa is primarily about enhancing Russia’s image through piety and traditional values rather than straightforward religious conversion.

The European Council on Foreign Relations reported: “The head of the church, Patriarch Kirill, told African leaders: We are united by adherence to traditional values, conservative view of human nature, rejection of the ideology of permissiveness and overconsumption.” Consequently, in his Nation article, William James Kennedy warns that Kenya, alongside nations like Sudan, has not been spared Russia’s manipulation of religion to propagate its influence. This is part of Russia’s plan to seduce Christians in Africa, who are reportedly split following the Ukraine war.

When Russia invaded Russia in 2022, Fadel Allassan wrote that several Africans living in Ukraine, many of them exchange students, reported being blocked as they tried to board trains to escape the war. The racist incidents — some documented on video, as the hashtag #AfricansInUkraine flooded Twitter — added individual agony to the desperate nationwide exodus. Consequently, on the 11th March 2023, the Russian Embassy X account posted, “Africa Students faced racism in Ukraine. Many of them were admitted to Russian universities to continue education in Russia free of charge. Any form of racism in XXI shall be strongly condemned. Kiev regime is racist and Nazi.” The interaction with that post used the hashtag #AfricansInUkraine, which was also used by Nigerian medical student Dr. Jessica Orakpo when she recounted her story to the BBC. The Russian Embassy account used an existing narrative to recount their inclusivity and zero tolerance to racism while labelling Kiev, Ukraine ‘racist’ and ‘Nazi.’





In addition to the Wagner group, other foreign companies have been active in disinformation campaigns on the continent, including British data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica during the 2017 Kenyan general elections, when the firm’s MD was caught on camera bragging that the firm worked on “just about every element” of then President Kenyatta’s re-election campaign.

While mis- and disinformation campaigns are now more easily spread as a result of greater access to the internet and smartphones, the digital revolution also makes Russian narrative manipulation and current disinformation campaigns (however subliminal) in Kenya easier to detect.

As post-colonial citizens, we have been subjected to numerous disinformation campaigns through religion, our education system, media, and aid diplomacy. Behind every narrative manipulation and disinformation campaign is an interest. As audiences of different and multiple mis/disinformation campaigns, we must understand and keep track of the tactics at play.