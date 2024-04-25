Floods: Blame not the rains

The wave of floods sweeping through the country, particularly in the towns and cities, has laid bare the consequences of inadequate drainage systems and poor urban planning.

Blocked drains, insufficient rainwater management facilities and unchecked construction in flood-prone areas exacerbate the risk of flooding, leaving communities vulnerable to displacement, property damage and economic losses.

High-rise buildings, now common in the capital, exacerbate flood risks if not properly designed and integrated into the urban landscape. Without adequate and sustainable drainage and flood-resistant construction techniques, the structures impede the natural flow of water, hence flooding.

Adaptation to the realities of urban flooding requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses both short-term emergency response and long-term resilience-building measures. For now, focus should be on improving drainage systems, clearing blocked waterways and providing emergency assistance.

Consequently, responsibility for addressing urban flooding does not rest solely with government authorities but also extends to residents.

County governments play a crucial role in urban planning, infrastructure development, and disaster risk management.

It is imperative that they prioritise investments in resilient infrastructure, enforce zoning regulations to prevent construction in flood-prone areas and engage in proactive flood risk mapping and mitigation planning.

Residents must also mind their own safety by adhering to building codes and regulations and maintaining drainage systems on their properties.

The floods are a stark reminder of the urgency to address the challenges posed by urban flooding through strategic planning, infrastructure development and community engagement.

The government and communities can build cities that are more resilient to the impacts of climate change, protect vulnerable populations and ensure sustainable development. Now is the time for action.



