Primary health Bill has a gap: Mental health

Many other countries face challenges in addressing its citizens’ mental health needs. Kenya has a burgeoning young population; over 70 per cent of the citizens are under 30.

But the youth, who represent the future, bear the brunt of mental health challenges.

Economic uncertainties, unemployment and life’s pressures have created a perfect storm for mental health issues to flourish among them. The most prevalent are depression and anxiety.

Academic pressure, societal expectations and the fear of unemployment have driven many young people into a state of perpetual stress. This chronic stress has culminated in severe mental health disorders.

Unfortunately, there is lack of accessible mental health services tailored to the needs of the youth.

One of the biggest hurdles to access mental health is that most institutions are concentrated in urban areas, leaving those in rural and remote regions without access to necessary care. This urban-rural disparity exacerbates inequalities and leaves out a significant portion of the population.

The prohibitive cost of mental health services is a huge barrier. Healthcare often requires continuous treatment and medication, which can quickly become expensive. Many insurance policies in Kenya do not adequately cover mental health, leaving individuals and families to bear the financial burden.

The cost of mental healthcare extends beyond medical bills. The societal stigma around mental health has created a culture of secrecy, making it challenging for individuals to open up about their struggles. This results in delayed treatment, worsening conditions and increasing the cost of care.

Combat stigma

As we commemorate World Mental Health Day tomorrow, there is a need to take concrete steps to address these pressing issues. Mental health should not be a privilege for a select few. Thus, Kenya must invest in the expansion of mental health institutions and services, particularly in rural areas.

To encourage individuals to seek help, we must combat stigma through public awareness campaigns and education programmes to dispel myths and foster a more understanding society.

The government and insurers should make mental healthcare more widely affordable. This includes ensuring that insurance policies cover mental health services adequately and reducing the financial burden on individuals and families.

It is imperative that mental health services be included in the NHIF Primary Healthcare Fund. If incorporated into the national healthcare framework, it will not only be accessible but also affordable for all. This is essential in recognising mental health as an integral part of overall well-being.

Mental health is a universal fundamental human right that knows no boundaries. The mental health crisis among Kenyan youth is a stark reminder of the urgent need for steps to ensure everyone has the opportunity to lead a mentally healthy life.



