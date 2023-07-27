Police response to protests calls for quick reform

Kenya has experienced a huge increase in protests in the 47 counties for several months arising from mounting public dissatisfaction over various issues. But the response from law enforcement has been consistently brutal, resulting in cases of death and injury among protesters.

The Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) has monitored these events and documented troubling cases of violence perpetrated by the police against protesters. The urgent need for police reform in Kenya has never been more apparent as it is vital.

The findings reveal a distressing pattern of violence perpetrated by security officers. Of the 91 documented cases of torture and related violation of human rights, 41 per cent were extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions involving fatal police shootings.

Additionally, 59 per cent involved torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment resulting in gunshot injuries. Such excessive use of force and blatant disregard for human rights by the very authorities tasked with maintaining law and order is deeply concerning.

One particularly noteworthy series of protests was organised by the Azimio coalition in two phases—March 20, 27 and 30 and July 12. Of the demos spanning many counties, including the Azimio protests and others, like Saba Saba, IMLU documented and processed 68 cases of torture and violations involving police use of lethal force against protesters. Shockingly, 40 per cent of the cases were extrajudicial executions and 60 per cent involved torture, inhumane treatment or punishment.

This data paints a grim picture of the rampant abuse of power by the police with the violence felt countrywide. Nairobi , the capital city, witnessed the highest number of cases with 34 documented incidents of torture and violations. Cases of multiple casualties and injuries from use of deadly force were reported in Kisumu, Migori and Kajiado.

The urgent need for comprehensive police reform cannot be overstated. The government must now address this grave issue and ensure law enforcement agencies fulfil their duty to protect and serve the public, not resort to excessive and deadly force.

Fundamental aspects of this reform include rigorous training for law enforcement personnel, emphasizing the principles of de-escalation, non-violence and respect for human rights. Also crucial is an independent oversight body to investigate and hold accountable the culprits.

Strengthening community policing initiatives can foster trust between law enforcement and the public. Positive relationships contribute to a safer and more secure society.

The government should revisit and update relevant laws to ensure they align with international human rights standards. Establishing legal frameworks that protect the right to peaceful assembly while preventing the misuse of force is essential.

Lastly, transparent communication is of utmost importance. Open dialogue will address concerns peacefully, reducing the likelihood of violence. Collaborative efforts between the government, civil society and the public are essential to bring about positive change and foster a safe and just society.



