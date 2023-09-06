Five indicators of mental illness

The World Health Organisation outlines depression, sleeping disorder, disruptive behaviour, eating disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, among others as examples of mental illnesses.

The indicators of mental health include the capacity of an individual to realise their own abilities, the capacity to handle normal pressures of life, and the capacity to work productively. Sustained privation of any of these pointers to mental health can, and should be treated as a red flag.

Mental illness carries a stigma. Anyone admitting to experiencing symptoms will not only be shunned by friends, but they also risk losing their jobs and being taken for granted, both at home and at work. This social burden is what has watered down all the efforts to mitigate the deadly results of mental illnesses.

Interestingly, those who are fortunate enough to know that they are suffering from a mental disorder have kept it a secret and developed some coping mechanisms. This has often served to further complicate an already bad situation. In such circumstances, self-awareness is a key life skill that can help a vulnerable individual identify early signs of mental illness before the deadly aspects of the illness begin to show.

Mental disorder

What are the signs of a mental disorder? Firstly, lack the capacity to understand oneself and their emotional disposition. A person who cannot tell what it is that makes them angry, but instead keeps feeling dejected and telling others that they feel angry for no good reason, should seek medical assistance.

Secondly, failure to know how to cope with day-to-day challenges. Constant feelings of anger or frustration about the family, the boss, the career or even the self that resort to changes in appetite, sleeping patterns, headaches or even alcoholism and drug use is a serious call to seek medical intervention.

Thirdly, when an individual who has been sociable and amiable regresses abruptly inability to get along with anyone. Such cases have often been frowned upon by colleagues who interpret them as feelings of self-righteousness. Such cases need to be handled with compassion so as to assist those who might have unknowingly taken the slippery path of mental illness.

Fourthly, individuals who are unable to resolve conflicts and differences both at home and at work. Conflicts are inevitable, and the ability to amicably resolve them is key to harmonious coexistence.

However, mental illnesses rob an individual of the capacity to resolve and get over a conflict. Lastly, incapacity to bounce back from a traumatic experience such as a family break-up, loss of a loved one, or loss of a job.