Equip the youth with right tools to end Aids epidemic

Peer educators compete in inflating condoms during a 'condom Olympics' presided over by self declared 'Africa King of Condoms', Stanley Ngara, during the World Aids Day commemoration at Kenyatta University in Nairobi on December 01, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
By  Doris Kathia

Communications specialist

What you need to know:

  • HIV/Aids is a serious global public health concern, having claimed 36.3 million lives to date.
  • Being HIV-positive is not the end of life; neither is it something to be ashamed of.

WhatsApp messages have been going round of some young University of Nairobi students intentionally infecting other people with HIV/Aids, claiming that they will not suffer alone. With official figures showing the demographic with the highest percentage of people living with HIV being adolescents and youth, this is worrying.

