Clergy should fight for girls

Schools in Uganda recently reopened after almost two years of closure due to Covid-19. When it closed schools in 2020, the government also issued guidelines for prevention and management of teenage pregnancy in a school setting that allow for readmission of pregnant girls.

However, Anglican Bishop James Ssebaggala recently shocked many when he called for pregnant girls and teenage mothers to be locked out of school.

Pregnant girls and teenage mothers have faced all sorts of punishment, including discriminatory practices that deny them the enjoyment of their rights to education. Leaving them behind is harmful to development. The society should protect the right to education for all adolescents and young people.

Between January to early September last year, 295,219 teenage pregnancies were reported. But not every sexual activity was consensual in this unpredictable period. Many early pregnancies are a result of abuse and forced sex or rape or marriage.

Rights of girls and boys

According to the 2016 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey, up to 22 per cent of women aged 15-49 had experienced some form of sexual violence.

The national average for primary-to-secondary school transition was 58.95 per cent, the report revealed. Besides, 13 per cent of women 15-49 report experiencing sexual violence yearly.

All girls have the right to education, regardless of their marital, pregnancy or motherhood status. And the right to education can’t be withdrawn as punishment. Society and governments have failed teenage mothers who are victims of defilement.

Leaving no girl behind means we recommit to the inclusive sustainable development goals and human rights obligations towards children and adopt human rights-compliant policies to protect them.

Political and religious leaders should not be a stumbling block for adolescent girls to achieve their dreams. They ought to use their influence to advocate the rights of girls and boys alike.