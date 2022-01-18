Clergy should fight for girls

Society and governments have failed teenage mothers who are victims of defilement. 

By  Doris Kathia

Communications specialist

What you need to know:

  • Many early pregnancies are a result of abuse and forced sex or rape or marriage. 
  • All girls have the right to education, regardless of their marital, pregnancy or motherhood status.

Schools in Uganda recently reopened after almost two years of closure due to Covid-19. When it closed schools in 2020, the government also issued guidelines for prevention and management of teenage pregnancy in a school setting that allow for readmission of pregnant girls. 

