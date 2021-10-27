Enough is enough! Let us break the silence now, say no to femicide

Agnes Tirop

Mourners stand next to a portrait of the slain athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop during her funeral service at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Muthoni Ngunjiri

Political analyst

  • Femicide has become a pandemic in our country, with women dying daily at the hands of men whom they have entrusted their lives. 
  • Domestic violence and femicide are not a peculiarity affecting only poor or rural women, but one that afflicts those with means and status, too.

Femicide represents the most extreme form of violence against women. The recent cruel and brutal murders of Agnes Jebet Tirop and Edith Muthoni, Kenyan athletes, have brought to the fore the rising cases of femicide in Kenya. This has become a pandemic in our country, with women dying daily at the hands of men whom they have entrusted their lives. 

