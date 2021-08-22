Improved image boon to global events and tourism

Heristone Wanyonyi

Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m race walk during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Muthoni Ngunjiri

political analyst

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has been attracting dignitaries and top-tier events, which transformed its image at the global level.
  • Kenya has in recent years been voted among the most influential African nations.

Kenya was, once again, hogging international headlines last week, when it became the first African country to host the World Athletics Under-20 Championships 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi City.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.