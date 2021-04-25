Ending malaria still viable goal to good health

Yesterday was World Malaria Day. The theme for this year is “Zero Malaria — Draw the Line against Malaria”. This is the right time to draw the line against malaria by increasing and sustaining action to end malaria, particularly at this time when Covid-19 has complicated the fight against the disease by disruption of services.

The malaria war is a huge public health success and Kenya’s efforts are paying off. But 70 per cent of the population is at risk. The World Health Organization (WHO) says malaria prevalence dropped from 11-8 per cent between 2010 and 2015. In Africa, Algeria was declared malaria-free in 2019 — an indication that zero malaria is within reach.

Covid-19 has made people less likely to seek healthcare as they are afraid of being infected with the virus. It has led to postponed malaria control programmes and deadly delays in treatment.

According to a disruption report by the Global Fund, malaria diagnoses fell by 31 per cent in April-September 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 in Africa and Asia. History shows that the disease will relentlessly exploit these lapses and surge. And impressive gains can be wiped out during a single transmission season.

The Ministry of Health must take urgent action to mitigate the disruption to health services by Covid-19. Lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of people and goods have led to delays in the delivery of insecticide-treated mosquito nets or indoor insecticide spraying campaigns. Malaria diagnosis and treatment are interrupted with many people unable or are unwilling to seek care in health facilities. That means people are not being widely tested, diagnosed or treated for malaria.

Malaria elimination

Kenyans, especially in counties with high malaria incidence and pregnant women, should overcome the fear of Covid-19, be tested for malaria and receive care within the context of safety protocols.

Political commitment is necessary to end malaria. The appointment of the Kenya Malaria Council earlier this year to mobilise local resources to defeat the disease is an example.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, as the chair of the Africa Leaders Malaria Alliance, is leading efforts to end malaria in the continent. These efforts are vital since, according to the “World Malaria Report 2019”, Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 93 per cent of malaria cases and 94% of deaths in 2018. More than two-thirds of deaths were among children under the age of five. In matters health, no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Increased domestic resources for malaria war is critical, especially as Kenya becomes a middle-income economy and donor resources are dwindling. That will ensure malaria programmes will still be adequately funded. It should be sustained over many decades, even after Kenya is malaria-free.

Community engagement is also vital as Kenyans must understand the importance of preventing the disease for increased uptake of interventions. Malaria elimination remains a viable goal. Zero malaria is within reach. Let’s all push for it.