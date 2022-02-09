End FGM, the manifestation of entrenched gender inequality

The prevalence of harmful practices such as FGM is still high in Kenya despite laws and policies geared towards ending them.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (7)

By  Doris Kathia

Communications specialist

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is globally recognised as a violation of human rights. Despite that, every year, over 200 million girls are at risk of this harmful practice, many of them adolescents.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.