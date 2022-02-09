End FGM, the manifestation of entrenched gender inequality

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is globally recognised as a violation of human rights. Despite that, every year, over 200 million girls are at risk of this harmful practice, many of them adolescents.

In Kenya, some four million women and girls have been subjected to FGM. Another 574,000 are at risk of FGM between now and 2030.

In 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to eliminate FGM in Kenya by the end of this year. For far too long, promises have been made but with no effort to implement the action plan. We are already in 2022 and girls and women are still at risk of FGM. Enough is enough; it is time to listen and act fast in addressing the structures and harmful gender norms that perpetuate the regressive practice.

In the regions where FGM is rampant, the county governments must work closely with grassroots organisations and communities to develop strategies for challenging the social norms and behaviours that drive it. Communities that practice FGM consider it a necessary part of raising a girl and a way of preparing her for adulthood and marriage.

Some communities view ‘circumcised’ girls and women as a source of wealth to their families, by assuring a secure future through marriage. But the contrary is the case: Those who do not undergo FGM acquire a better education and join the labour market, changing their economic and social status.

FGM victims

Men being the potential spouses of FGM victims means male involvement is a crucial aspect of protecting girls and women from the vice and ending it.

Kenya has ratified several international legal documents to become part of Kenyan law as stated in Article 2 of the Constitution, and the enactment of the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act 2011. This provides a structure for public engagement and advocacy for accelerating eradication of FGM.

The Children Act 2001 also criminalises subjection of children to harmful cultural practices. On the other hand, the Protection against Domestic Violence Act 2015 classifies FGM as violence and provides for protective measures for survivors and victims of domestic violence, including FGM.

Community surveillance

In aid to justice for girls at risk of FGM or those who have undergone the procedure, there is a need for continuous strengthening, co-ordination and co-operation between child protection bodies, the police, prosecutors’ offices and the courts.

There is a need to establish powerful community surveillance mechanisms as a crucial means to ensure the protection of at-risk girls and women while collaboration between community leaders and law enforcement officers will help to curb these emerging trends and prevent cross-border FGM.

Similarly, strengthen collaboration among civil society organisations working to combat harmful practices such as FGM with others in allied areas, such as emergency-related programmes, alternative care, social protection and education.