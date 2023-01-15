DNA self-test home wrecker

Domestic disputes are usually caused by lack of trust between spouses. Many break-ups have occurred due to children born out of wedlock.

However, going to a health facility with the aim of establishing a child’s parenthood is not a simple matter: A DNA test has to be done. But now, researchers have come up with a simple test kit for DNA that one can use at home.

Many cases are in court after one parent dies and the parentage of a child is suspect, hence denied inheritance. The kit makes it easier for the courts.

A self-test will also instill confidence in parenthood. At times, couples, particularly men, have complained that a certain child or children in his household may not be his. They go to the extent of chasing them away from their homes. Yet the child could be his. Such doubts can now be removed by a home test kit.

Technology is still advancing and making lives simpler. But some families are so poor they cannot afford a court case. The test kit will reveal the truth.

In case of a likelihood of a family break-up because of a DNA test result, then there is a reason for the Ministry of Health to ensure that couples that desire to do the self-test first undergo counselling. Good family relations can be maintained through an understanding before the test to accept the results.

The kits should be given for free in case of court case to expedite justice delivery. They should also be widely available, even at the health centres, where the culprits of child molestation that end up in the girl becoming pregnant can be established before the matter is taken to court.

Although the use of the self-test kits will save users time and money and ensure privacy, there is a danger of its use straining family relations. The state should regulate their sale to avert abuse.