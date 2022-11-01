Digitalise health systems

The Kisumu County government has turned to digital applications through technologies such as mobile phones, tablets and computers to improve healthcare delivery and strengthen health systems.

At the rollout of an inventory management mobile app on October 24 to enhance efficiency in the supply and prescription of medicine, the chief officer for Health, Dr Gregory Ganda, said the innovation targets to eliminate drug expiration occasioned by poor stock-keeping.

That was a departure from the manual system, where records were based on the number of patients treated. In what seems to be a game changer, Dr Ganda said prescriptions will be made through the app, dubbed Maisha Poa. The platform will further enable the tracing of medicines to individual patients in effort to curb pilferage.

Internet and mobile technologies have become the norm. Cell phones are almost omnipresent in health facilities. The internet has also made tremendous inroads over the past two decades. Studies show internet use is significantly commoner among young people.

The opportunity lies here as Kenya has a bulging population of youth who are increasingly making a larger part of our workforce, including in the health industry. It’s time we maximised digitisation to improve access to quality healthcare.

Systematic reviews of digital apps by the World Health Organization (WHO) in HIV care and treatment, maternal and child health service delivery and non-communicable disease treatment have documented evidence that digital health tools increase the efficiency of data collection, improve the quality of care and increase communication between health workers and their superiors.

Harnessing the power of digital technologies is essential for achieving Sustainable Development Goals, including universal health coverage. Such technologies are no longer a luxury but a necessity.