Decade since rinderpest was eradicated, we must still be on guard

Rinderpest vaccination

A veterinary officer vaccinates cattle at Kinna livestock market in Garbatulla during a livestock vaccination exercise to mark the eradication of rinderpest.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Dr Obadiah Njagi

Director of veterinary services

In 2011, the globe assembled to celebrate the eradication of rinderpest. This made it the first ever animal disease to be declared eradicated. It came second after human smallpox, which had been eradicated in 1980. 

