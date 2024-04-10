Curb waterborne diseases

Waterborne diseases are illnesses that are spread through microorganisms often dispatched in contaminated water bodies into the human body.

These diseases are mostly found in areas prone to stagnant or flowing water. Bilharzia, cholera and typhoid are some of the diseases.

A disease such as cholera is transmitted through human or animal faeces and transported by moving water from one place to another. When it comes into contact with the human body, it weakens the immune system at a very fast rate, to the extent that it may cause death within 24 hours if not treated immediately. Its symptoms include prolonged diarrhoea, massive body fluid loss and vomiting as it destroys the body’s immune system.

The Health ministry ought to come up with campaigns to create public awareness of preventive measures to curb contamination and, hence, the spread of waterborne diseases. Awareness of the symptoms is also vital to help in identifying the patients and isolating them before it spreads further.

People should also put on protective clothing such as gloves, face masks and gumboots while accessing contaminated water bodies. Stagnant water bodies should be drained immediately; they not only lead to contraction of waterborne diseases but also act as habitat to mosquitoes, which spread malaria.