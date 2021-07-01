Countering violent extremism is the magic bullet in war on terror

Nairobi assembly leaders

Nairobi County Assembly leaders during a technical engagement forum at Windsor Hotel in Nairobi, on an action plan to prevent violent extremism.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Selina Chiteri

student

The war on terrorism is a repetitive and metamorphic affair that must be done elaborately and strategically.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.